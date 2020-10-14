Unobtanium (UNO) Reaches Market Cap of $14.89 Million

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $14.89 million and $15,719.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for $73.40 or 0.00644729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,384.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.17 or 0.02258961 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011016 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000723 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000524 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,862 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

