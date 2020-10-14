Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,975,000 after buying an additional 944,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,932,000 after buying an additional 787,617 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,734,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,710,000 after buying an additional 95,537 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,993,000 after buying an additional 497,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,506,000 after buying an additional 402,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,595. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $92.54.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

