Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,423,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 132.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 22,399.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 613,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,680,000 after buying an additional 610,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BLV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,094. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.43. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.70 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.