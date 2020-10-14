Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,510,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 226,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after buying an additional 27,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.95. 1,124,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,262. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

