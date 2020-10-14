Velas Trading 2% Lower This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Velas has a market capitalization of $69.47 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003636 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000160 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000352 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001870 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,096,815,748 coins and its circulating supply is 1,411,632,215 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

