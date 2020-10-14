Veros Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Veros has a market capitalization of $55,023.49 and $8,028.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veros has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veros token can now be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000394 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00271357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00094355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00036426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.01472098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00150339 BTC.

About Veros

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. Veros’ official website is vedh.io.

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

