Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) (LON:W7L) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) (LON:W7L)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67.25 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 67.35 ($0.88). 13,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 91,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.88).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 million and a PE ratio of 224.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 4.19%. Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) Company Profile (LON:W7L)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

