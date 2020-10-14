Waves Enterprise (WEST) One Day Volume Hits $38,223.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $38,223.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001102 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00271297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00094097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00036285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.01471424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00150122 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Token Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,613 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com.

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.