Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Trading Up 2.2%

Western Investment Company of Canada Ltd (CVE:WI) shares were up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4,093.47.

Get Western Investment Company of Canada alerts:

Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.85 million during the quarter.

About Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI)

The Western Investment Company Of Canada Limited operates as an automotive glass service company. It engages in the repair and replacement of windshields, side windows, side mirrors, rear windows, and sun roofs; and wholesale of aftermarket glass parts and materials. The company provides its services at 7 retail locations, as well as by 22 mobile repair and installation units.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Investment Company of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Investment Company of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.