WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.54 and last traded at $26.53. Approximately 5,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 5,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.