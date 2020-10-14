WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.68 and last traded at $38.75. Approximately 18,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 11,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW)

WisdomTree Global Equity Income Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Europe Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Global High-Yielding Equity Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high dividend-yielding companies selected from the WisdomTree Global Dividend Index, which measures the performance of dividend-paying companies in the United States, developed and emerging markets.

