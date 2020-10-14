WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.91 and last traded at $46.92. 4,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 15,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.04.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 5.53% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

