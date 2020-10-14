WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Pre-roll (WTID.L) (LON:WTID) Shares Up 2.7%

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Pre-roll (WTID.L) (LON:WTID) shares traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.67 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.67 ($0.13). 7,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 66,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.42 ($0.12).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.95.

