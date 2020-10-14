Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO James Bozzini Sells 9,000 Shares

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO James Bozzini sold 9,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.10, for a total transaction of $2,043,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Bozzini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,085.00.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.28 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.66. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $248.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 293.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,853,000 after buying an additional 1,476,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,004,869,000 after purchasing an additional 430,636 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 268.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 457,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,804,000 after purchasing an additional 333,645 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Workday by 333.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 334,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,564,000 after purchasing an additional 257,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Workday by 16.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,657,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,780,000 after purchasing an additional 231,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.23.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

