X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEM) Shares Down 0.9%

X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEM) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.04. 9,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 24,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.