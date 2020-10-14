XIO Market Cap Reaches $5.44 Million (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last week, XIO has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. One XIO token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00002577 BTC on popular exchanges. XIO has a market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $312,599.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XIO alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000073 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002206 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000919 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008643 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,541,533 tokens. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx. XIO’s official website is xio.network.

XIO Token Trading

XIO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.