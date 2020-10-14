Ycash (YEC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $177,884.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $177,884.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00604863 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00068521 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00052194 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,045,362 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation.

Buying and Selling Ycash

Ycash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

