Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $112,920.00 in Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $112,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Tuesday, August 11th, Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $86,660.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.17. The company had a trading volume of 945,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 1.33. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $116.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 328.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 208.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 308,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,304,000 after acquiring an additional 208,399 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 135.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,410 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 24.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 28.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZEN. ValuEngine raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.