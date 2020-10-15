-$0.11 EPS Expected for Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.08). Workhorse Group posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of WKHS stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,305,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,239,023. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.82.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $61,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,682.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Daly Furey sold 30,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $490,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 348,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,691,614.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,846 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 298.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

