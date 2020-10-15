-$0.41 EPS Expected for Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.35). Potbelly posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,125%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

PBPB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.12. 102,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, Director David Near acquired 12,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,892. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Head acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,791.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,382 shares of company stock valued at $137,169. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 126.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 50.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,691 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

