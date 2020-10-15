-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.39). Nevro also posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

NVRO traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.71. 166,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,484. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.30 and its 200 day moving average is $126.67. Nevro has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $154.74.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 83,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $11,321,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $105,082.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,657,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Nevro by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nevro by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

