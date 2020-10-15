Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s previous close.

ACCD has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Accolade stock traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,602. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accolade stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 151,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.31% of Accolade at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

