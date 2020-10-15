Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Gap Down to $17.28

Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.28, but opened at $15.85. Aduro Biotech shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 1,286 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aduro Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Get Aduro Biotech alerts:

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million.

About Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics Inc develops medicines for kidney diseases. It also develops therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.