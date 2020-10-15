AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Update

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGLY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.01. 5,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,166. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. AGC has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $7.54.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 1.63%.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

