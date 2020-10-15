AidCoin Trading 18.7% Higher This Week (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. AidCoin has a total market cap of $393,826.57 and approximately $26.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex, Upbit and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00275918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00036214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.01478192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00151400 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 44,800,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,800,978 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Upbit, Bancor Network and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

