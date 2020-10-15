AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Shares Gap Down to $0.94

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $0.85. AirNet Technology shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of AirNet Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

AirNet Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

