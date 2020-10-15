Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) versus Bioxytran (NASDAQ:BIXT) Head to Head Contrast

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Aldeyra Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioxytran has a beta of -7.21, suggesting that its share price is 821% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics and Bioxytran, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Bioxytran 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 264.43%. Given Aldeyra Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aldeyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Bioxytran.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aldeyra Therapeutics and Bioxytran’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$60.83 million ($2.05) -3.35 Bioxytran $190,000.00 71.58 -$1.86 million N/A N/A

Bioxytran has higher revenue and earnings than Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Aldeyra Therapeutics and Bioxytran’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A -100.80% -68.42% Bioxytran N/A N/A -3,988.94%

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics beats Bioxytran on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company’s clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in Phase 2 testing for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer.

Bioxytran Company Profile

Bioxytran, Inc., an early stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of various therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead pharmaceutical drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for the treatment of patients with ischemia of the brain resulting from a stroke or the blockage of the blood vessels to the brain. Its products also include BXT-252, an injectable anti-necrosis drug to treat a wound that does not heal because limited amount of oxygen reaching the wound. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

