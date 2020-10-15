Algorand (ALGO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $94.16 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00002740 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $334.44 million and approximately $94.16 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00276095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00093866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.01473601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00149815 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,509,900 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

