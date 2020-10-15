AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading Down 18% Over Last Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 18% lower against the dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $189,821.77 and approximately $397.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00025260 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004914 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000186 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

