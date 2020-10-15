Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Lowered to $157.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $160.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.55.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $144.82. 4,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,406. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.97. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $79.49 and a 1 year high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $4,732,559.45. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,266 shares of company stock worth $10,355,931. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

