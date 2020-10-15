Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Reduced by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.6% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $294,639,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,439.10.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,363.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,209.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,788.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,724.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.32, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

