American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) versus ENEVA S A/S (NASDAQ:ENEVY) Critical Analysis

ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get ENEVA S A/S alerts:

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51% American Electric Power 12.56% 10.24% 2.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and American Electric Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A American Electric Power $15.56 billion 2.85 $1.92 billion $4.24 21.12

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than ENEVA S A/S.

Risk and Volatility

ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, meaning that its share price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ENEVA S A/S and American Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A American Electric Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Electric Power beats ENEVA S A/S on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENEVA S A/S Company Profile

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric, as well as solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 4,004 railcars, 468 barges, 8 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for ENEVA S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEVA S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.