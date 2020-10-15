Analysts Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Corning posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Corning stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,005,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,408. Corning has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,917. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $771,552,000 after purchasing an additional 255,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Corning by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,081,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,110,000 after purchasing an additional 211,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Corning by 120.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $202,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 47.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.