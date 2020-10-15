Analysts Anticipate Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.05. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPAY. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.06. 717,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,731. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. Repay has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 54,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,225,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,964 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,297.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Shaler Alias sold 156,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $3,779,580.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 315,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,945 shares of company stock valued at $17,314,310. 16.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Repay by 32.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Repay during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Repay by 134.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Repay in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Repay by 55.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

