Analysts Expect Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Brokerages expect that Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ship Finance International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Ship Finance International reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ship Finance International.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Ship Finance International had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $118.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Shares of SFL stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $7.65. 380,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Ship Finance International has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $913.39 million, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 9,266.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. 31.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

