Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

10/14/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/24/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/23/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

9/14/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/1/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

8/18/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 43,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,344. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $24.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 7,985,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,016,000 after buying an additional 1,581,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,474,000 after buying an additional 223,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,032,000 after buying an additional 140,168 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 36.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,233,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,153,000 after buying an additional 330,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 57.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 417,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

