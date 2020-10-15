Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of APHA stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. 26,101,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,310,851. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on APHA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC raised shares of Aphria from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

