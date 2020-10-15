Argus Raises Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $92.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Argus from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,825. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Paychex has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,649 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,522. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.