Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Gap Up to $44.46

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.46, but opened at $50.00. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $46.23, with a volume of 32,697 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.72 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $2,067,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,655,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,794,049.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 663,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,639,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,463,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,732,000 after purchasing an additional 95,604 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,482 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

