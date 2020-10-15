Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Shares Gap Down to $0.78

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $0.70. Artelo Biosciences shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 428,615 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system and related signaling pathways. Its product pipeline includes ART27.13, a cannabinoid agonist for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a CBD cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder; and ART26.12, a FABP5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment.

