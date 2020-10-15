Aryacoin Hits Market Cap of $4.81 Million (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded up 93.2% against the US dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $4.81 million and $285,022.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000689 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

