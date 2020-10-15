ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ASMIY traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.25. 214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161. ASM International has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $170.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.31.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

