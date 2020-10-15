ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Shares Gap Up to $1.31

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $1.39. ATIF shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 132,067 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

About ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF)

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region. The company was formerly known as Asia Times Holdings Limited and changed its name to ATIF Holdings Limited in March 2019.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.