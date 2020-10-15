Aurora (AOA) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, Aurora has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $34.08 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, CoinEgg, Bitinka and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00040136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $553.94 or 0.04801819 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00050702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00031775 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Aurora

AOA is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Indodax, CoinEgg and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

