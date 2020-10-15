Autonio (NIOX) Market Cap Tops $1.07 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Autonio token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, IDEX, Mercatox and Ethfinex. Autonio has a market cap of $1.07 million and $31,250.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00275918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00036214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.01478192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00151400 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Autonio is auton.io.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

