Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) PT Raised to $5.00 at B. Riley

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Autoweb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital raised Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoweb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Autoweb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Autoweb has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoweb will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.