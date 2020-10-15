Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,363.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,724.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,209.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2,788.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,439.10.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

