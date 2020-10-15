Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Shares Gap Up to $1.82

Shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.96. Avalon shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 3,317 shares trading hands.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon stock. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Raffles Associates LP owned 1.81% of Avalon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

