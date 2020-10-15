Axe Price Reaches $0.0678 on Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Axe has a market cap of $356,794.38 and approximately $2.69 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000072 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.