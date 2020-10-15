Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Northcoast Research raised their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $112.00. The stock traded as high as $105.42 and last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 21447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.42.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total value of $9,623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,733,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $78,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,247.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,499 shares of company stock valued at $10,956,599 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAXN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 135,294 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,992 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

